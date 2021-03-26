NASA studying launch disaster

Live

In the wake of the Antares rocket explosion, investigators are taking a hard look at the rocket's engines, which were made in Russia more than 40 years ago and were recently refurbished in the U.S. Bill Harwood reports.
