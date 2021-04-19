Live

NASA spacecraft Juno makes its way to Jupiter

The biggest planet in Earth's neighborhood is also the most mysterious. NASA sent the Juno spacecraft to find out what's beneath the gas and clouds of Jupiter's atmosphere. Juno arrived on schedule Monday night. Don Dahler reports.
