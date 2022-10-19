Watch CBS News

NASA releases stunning new Webb Telescope photo

The James Webb Space Telescope took an infrared photo of "the Pillars of Creation," which are a vast cluster of newly-formed stars about 6,500 light years from Earth. It's far more detailed than the famous view from the Hubble Telescope in 1995.
