NASA looking for people to live in a Mars simulator

NASA is looking for participants for its next Mars simulation. The deadline for the second Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog mission is April 2. Participants will spend a year inside the Mars Dune Alpha simulator at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Texas, experiencing typical environmental stressors and the limited resources of the Red Planet. Christiane Heinicke, a researcher for the Center of Applied Space Technology and Microgravity, joined CBS News to discuss the mission.
