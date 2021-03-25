Live

NASA hopes to send astronauts to deep space

NASA is revamping its space program with the new Orion spacecraft designed to take astronauts to the Moon and Mars. The first American astronauts are expected to board Orion in 2021. Ben Tracy reports.
