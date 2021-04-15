Live

NASA experiment: Setting a fire in space

NASA is planning to light a fire in space in order to study how it behaves and what safety precautions should be taken in case of future fires. Franklin Institute Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts joins CBSN to discuss the experiment.
