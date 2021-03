NASA engineer on call with President Biden, Mars mission President Joe Biden called the team behind the NASA Perseverance rover to congratulate them Thursday on a successful landing on Mars. Elizabeth Duffy, a mechanical engineer with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory who worked on the project's sample collecting system, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about getting accolades from the president, the amazing discoveries made on the red planet so far and what's to come.