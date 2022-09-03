Watch CBS News

NASA counts down to second Artemis rocket attempt

NASA’s second attempt at launching the Artemis rocket is set to take place within hours. Artemis was supposed to launch on a test flight last week but a cooling problem and weather issues delayed it. Mark Strassmann has the latest.
