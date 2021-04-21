Live

Watch CBSN Live

NASA astronauts complete space walk

NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Jeff Williams completed a space walk outside the International Space Station Friday. Former NASA astronaut Tom Jones joins CBSN's Reena Ninan and Vladimir Duthiers with more on space exploration.
