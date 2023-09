NASA astronaut returns to earth after setting U.S. record for longest trip to space After spending a NASA record 371 days in space, astronaut Frank Rubio returned to earth Wednesday, touching down in Kazakhstan with two Russian cosmonauts aboard the Soyuz MS-69/23S. Rubio's mission to the International Space Station was initially supposed to run for six months, but was delayed due to a coolant leak on a previous capsule, which forced them to wait for a replacement.