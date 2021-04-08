Live

NASA applauds Hollywood's "The Martian"

The upcoming film "The Martian" stars Matt Damon as an astronaut living on Mars. The depiction of life on the Red Planet is drawing praise from NASA for its accuracy. CBS News correspondent Jim Axelrod reports.
