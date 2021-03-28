Live

Watch CBSN Live

Narrow networks in Obamacare cause outrage

Americans have until Monday to enroll or re-enroll in Obamacare for coverage starting January 1. But many insurance companies offering policies through the healthcare law are quietly offering "narrow networks" to save money. Wyatt Andrews reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.