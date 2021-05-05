Live

Naples braces for Hurricane Irma landfall

Hurricane Irma, now Category 4, is projected to make landfall in southwest Florida on Sunday. It's expected to barrel up the west coast of Florida and take aim at the city of Naples, a metro area of more than 300,000. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
