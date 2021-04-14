Live

Watch CBSN Live

Nancy Reagan dies at age 94

Nancy Reagan is being remembered tonight as a First Lady who redefined the role. The former first lady died Sunday morning at the age of 94 and will be buried beside her husband, the late President Ronald Reagan. Bill Plante has a remembrance.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.