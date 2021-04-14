Live

Watch CBSN Live

Nancy Reagan dies at 94 years old

Former First Lady Nancy Reagan has died at age 94 in Los Angeles from congestive heart failure. She was one of the most most high-profile and influential first ladies and served as a key adviser to her husband during his 8 years in the White House.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.