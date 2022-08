Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan visit condemned by China Tensions are high between the U.S. and China as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her visit to Taiwan. Beijing condemned the trip and responded with military exercises. CBS News correspondent Adam Yamaguchi reports from Taiwan, the former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton joined CBS News' David Begnaud to discuss the implications of Pelosi's trip and the U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.