Nancy Pelosi responds to calls for new Democratic leadership House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi became a member of Congress through a special election 30 years ago. She has led House Democrats for the last 14 years, including a stint as the first female speaker. But the Democratic Party's losing streak in recent special elections prompted some House colleagues to question her leadership. Pelosi joins "CBS This Morning" to respond to the criticism and discuss the Republicans' efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.