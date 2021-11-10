Nancy Pelosi promises climate action at COP26 as activists slam summit for lack of urgency At a COP26 news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touted the climate initiatives included in the Build Back Better plan, which hasn't yet passed the Senate. Meanwhile, many activists feel that not enough is being done on the global stage. Alice Hill, the David M. Rubenstein senior fellow for energy and the environment at the Council on Foreign Relations, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss progress at the world's most critical climate summit.