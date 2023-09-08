Watch CBS News

Nancy Pelosi announces 2024 reelection bid

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said she is running for reelection in 2024. Jonathan Martin, senior columnist and politics bureau chief at Politico, joins CBS News to discuss the impact of Pelosi's decision.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.