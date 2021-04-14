Live

Watch CBSN Live

Naked standoff on Texas highway

After a rush-hour car crash shut down part of Highway 290 in Houston, a woman stripped off her clothes and sat on top of the cab of a big rig truck. It took authorities over an hour to get her down from the cab of the truck.
