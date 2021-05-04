Live

Naked crane climber tumbles to his death

A driver who led police on a wild pursuit on California's 110 Freeway to the Port of Los Angeles is dead. The man climbed a crane and stripped naked before jumping, or falling, 160 feet to his death. KCBS's Tom Wait reports.
