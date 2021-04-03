Live

Watch CBSN Live

Nacho Lozano: Cuauhtémoc Blanco llama a votar por el partido equivocado

Y además, diputadas del PRI denuncian a Javier Gándara Magaña por plagio
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.