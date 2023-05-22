Watch CBS News

NAACP warns tourists about visiting Florida

The NAACP issued a travel advisory warning tourists to be cautious about going to Florida. The group said recent legislation in the state targets Black Americans, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Mark Strassmann reports.
