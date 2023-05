NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida amid Gov. DeSantis' conservative crackdown The NAACP issued a travel advisory to Florida over the weekend, saying the state is "openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals." The organization is the third civil rights group to issue a warning for the Sunshine State after a series of decisions by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration. Mark Strassmann reports from Florida.