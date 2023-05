NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida, accuses DeSantis of hostility to Black Americans Civil rights organization NAACP is cautioning travelers against visiting Florida, alleging Florida has become increasingly hostile to Black Americans under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis. A spokesperson for the Republican governor is deriding the advisory as a "stunt." Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the NAACP, joined CBS News to talk about the advisory.