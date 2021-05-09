Live

N. Korea: New sanctions are an act of war

North Korea has called new U.N. sanctions against the country "an act of war" that violates its sovereignty. North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement the sanctions are tantamount to a total economic blockade of the country.
