Live

Watch CBSN Live

N.C. women weigh in on election issues

Women voters have the power to decide the presidential election as they make up half of the electorate. CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez spoke to both Democratic and Republican women in the battleground state of North Carolina.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.