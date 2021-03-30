Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mystery shrouds prosecutor's death in Argentina

Alberto Nisman spent a decade investigating the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires. He was found dead the night before he was to present his findings to Argentina's Congress. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
