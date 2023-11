Mysterious dog respiratory illness spreading across U.S. A respiratory illness in dogs that does not appear to respond to antibiotics is being investigated in several states across the U.S. Symptoms of the illness include coughing, sneezing, nasal or eye discharge and lethargy. Dr. David Needle, the pathology section chief at the New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, joins CBS News with details on the illness that could rapidly develop into pneumonia in some cases.