Mylan CEO on EpiPen price hike and fixing the system Pharmaceutical giant Mylan was at the center of criticism last year over rising drug prices. Its EpiPen became the lightning rod for scrutiny, as the life-saving allergy drug's price increased by nearly 500 percent over seven years. In her first in-depth interview since giving testimony before Congress, Mylan CEO Heather Bresch talks to Norah O'Donnell and responds to the outrage among lawmakers and consumers.