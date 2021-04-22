Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mylan CEO faces backlash over EpiPen prices

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch faced bipartisan backlash for her company's pricing and revenue strategy on Wednesday on Capitol Hill. The price of EpiPens has increased from about $100 for a two pack to more than $600. Vinita Nair reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.