"My Voice" program trying to help kids speak through technology Pittsburgh children's charity Variety is trying to help kids nationwide who are non-verbal or have difficulty talking by giving the iPad-based communication devices. CBS News anchors Debra Alfarone and David Begnaud spoke with Charlie LaVallee, CEO of Variety the Children's Charity Pennsylvania and West Virginia chapters, and Sue Conroy, whose son is non-verbal and uses communication devices to talk, about the program.