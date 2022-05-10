CBS News App
Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban on Trump
Billionaire Elon Musk said Tuesday he intends to reverse Twitter's ban against former President Donald Trump. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Dan Patterson break down this announcement with CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson.
