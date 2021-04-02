Live

Watch CBSN Live

Musician carries on Billie Holiday's legacy

Billie Holiday would have turned 100 on Tuesday, prompting recognition from across the music world. Kenny Burrell, who played with Holiday, is among those helping to spread Holiday's legacy to a new generation of musicians. John Blackstone reports.
