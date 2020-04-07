Live

Musical theater stars team up for "Beautiful" online performance

Cast members and musicians from productions of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” around the world are bringing a special collaboration to online audiences to remind people they are not alone during this period of self-isolation. The performance, which premiered first on “CBS This Morning” Tuesday, features 80 members of the musical and will benefit The Actor’s Fund, a non-profit that helps support actors and others in need. Dr. Jon LaPook speaks to some of the talented people who worked to create the performance.
