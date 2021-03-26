Live

Music is a "family thing" for Arcade Fire

Web extra: Win and William Butler talk to Anthony Mason about growing up in a home filled with music, and how younger brother Will apprenticed for his older brother's band, eventually becoming a member of Arcade Fire.
