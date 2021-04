Music exec Tommy Mottola on Broadway's "A Bronx Tale" In his 15 years with the company, Sony Music Chairman and CEO Tommy Mottola has tripled the company's revenue, sold an estimated 8 billion CDs, and expanded its operation to more than 60 countries. Now, he is shifting gears and bringing his talents to Broadway as the lead producer of "A Bronx Tale". Mottola joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the show and the state of the music industry.