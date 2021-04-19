Music a better motivator than sex?

Live

In a survey, Spotify found that music is just as effective as coffee to wake you up in the morning. Spotify trends expert Shanon Cook spoke with CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers about the top songs that people play to get themselves moving.
