Murder victim's brother lunges at killer in court Chaos erupted in a Cleveland courtroom May 10 when a man attempted to lunge at a suspect who had just pleaded guilty in the murder of his sister and three other people. The brother of Sherita Johnson, who was 28 weeks pregnant when she was killed in 2014, attempted to attack James Sparks-Henderson, 21, after Sparks-Henderson was sentenced to five consecutive life terms in the killings. Delray Johnson was escorted out of the courtroom.