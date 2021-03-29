Live

Murder suspect's secret girlfriend speaks out

Mary Beth Fisher, the former girlfriend of Travis McGraw, shares details of letters he sent her while awaiting trial for the murder of his wife, Vanessa Mintz. She also talks to Peter Van Sant about being the secret girlfriend of Travis McGraw.
