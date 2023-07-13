Vice President Kamala Harris matches record set by John C. Calhoun

3 "fairly mummified" bodies found at remote campsite in Colorado Rockies

Fox News sued for defamation over Jan. 6 conspiracy claim

Texas woman fatally shot in head during road rage incident

Biden, G7 leaders announce joint declaration of support for Ukraine

Fire kills "nearly all of the animals" at Florida wildlife center

A century of fire suppression is worsening wildfires, hurting forests

Multiple tornadoes touch down across Chicago area Severe storms struck the Chicago area, producing multiple tornadoes. Roxana Saberi reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On