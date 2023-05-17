Wagner Group Exploits Africa
Obama Interview
Harry & Meghan Car Chase
Mormon Whistleblower
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Supreme Court allows Illinois ban on semi-automatic rifles for now
Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Idaho student murders, indicted by grand jury
Computer in Russia breached D.C. transit system, watchdog finds
Harry and Meghan in "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi, spokesperson says
Migrant border crossings drop sharply after end of Title 42
Biden says he's "confident" U.S. "will not default" as talks continue
2 girls dead, 1 hospitalized after possible overdoses at high school
House to consider resolution to expel Santos from Congress
Florida school district sued by U.S. publisher over book ban
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Multiple shark attacks reported across U.S.
Summer is quickly approaching, but a series of recent shark attacks might make you think carefully before diving into the water. Jeff Corwin, an American biologist and wildlife conservationist, joined CBS News to talk about being safe around sharks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On