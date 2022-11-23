“Multiple deaths” in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store: CBS News Flash Nov. 23, 2022 Multiple people were fatally shot Tuesday night at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia. The sole suspect was dead, but there was no immediate confirmation on the number of casualties. The Biden administration has extended a pause on federal student loan payments, which had been set to resume on January 1. And in Dubai, Saudi Arabia shocked soccer fans by beating Argentina in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.