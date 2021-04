Muhammad Ali's win over Sonny Liston gave birth to "The Greatest" The world knew the man who climbed into the ring with heavyweight champion Sonny Liston as the cocky and loose-lipped boxer Cassius Clay. At the end of the fight, he left the ring as champion of the world and soon after renamed himself Muhammad Ali. Jim Axelrod has a report on Ali's first chance at greatness and how he came out on top of the sports world.