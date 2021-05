Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization on same day U.S. sanctions Russians After special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed the Trump Organization, the White House denied any instances of collusion. The news came on the same day the U.S. issued new sanctions against Russians against Russian persons and entities the U.S. government believes helped meddle in the 2016 elections and have engaged in cyber attacks. Bloomberg's chief Washington correspondent Kevin Cirilli joins CBSN to discuss.