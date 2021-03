Movie vs. science: Neil deGrasse Tyson on "Interstellar" The movie is being called one of the most realistic science fiction films ever, thanks to its visual effects and story line. It came in second at the U.S. box office with $50 million in ticket sales. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson of the Hayden Planetarium in New York and the TV series "Cosmos" joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the science behind the blockbuster.