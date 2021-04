Movie title sequence: "To Kill a Mockingbird" The titles of Robert Mulligan's film adaptation of the Harper Lee classic "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1962) beautifully evoke memories of an insular, innocent childhood - a cigar box, filled with treasured toys; scribbling with crayons; a little girl's laugh. Beautifully composed, and supported by Elmer Bernstein's exquisite music, the sequence introduces viewers to Scout Finch's world, a place that would be irreparably altered by fear, hate and violence. Title design: Stephen Frankfurt.