Movie title sequence: "The Pink Panther" Cute, animated title sequences were popular in 1960s movies, with perhaps none more outlandish that those for "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World." But the animation that opens the Blake Edwards comedy "The Pink Panther" did more than merely set up the slapstick farce starring Peter Sellers as a police detective on the trail of a jewel thief; it introduced a cool, silky character, the Pink Panther, who made his own way not just in title sequences for later entries in the film series, but also as the star of nearly 100 theatrical shorts, a Saturday morning TV series, and even a series of commercials selling home insulation (pink, of course). Title Design: DePatie-Freleng. Music: Henry Mancini.