Movie title sequence: "The Naked Gun" The jokesters behind the "Naked Gun" films didn't let up even for the film's titles. Taking a cue from the opening of TV policers like "NYPD" (in which a cop car's flashing light pulls us through the streets of New York City), the siren-blaring cop car of "The Naked Gun" (1988) wantonly careens through the streets, over sidewalks, into a car wash, through a ladies' locker room and over a rollercoaster, ending up at Valhalla for cops: a donut shop. Later entries in the franchise repeated the scenario but with ever-more bizarre detours, from a birth canal to a dive into the Death Star trench. Title design: Douy Swofford.