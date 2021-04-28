Movie title sequence: "The Incredibles" Pixar's animated treats frequently leave their elaborate title sequences to the end - a dessert served after a filling main course. For the superhero romp "The Incredibles," the animation recounts some of the character and plot highpoints of the story, so placing it at the end of the movie prevents spoilers. The sequence features highly-stylized, 2-D graphics, an imaginative use of typography, and jazzy music that recalls 1960s adventure shows like "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." or "The Green Hornet." Title Design: Teddy Newton, Mark Cordell Holmes, Andrew Jimenez and Louis Gonzales.